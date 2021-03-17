BEVERLY HILLS—Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department announced they arrested two suspects on Friday, March 12 in connection to a string of armed robbers targeting individuals wearing Rolex watches. The LAPD reported that detectives recognized a pattern of armed robberies occurring in the west side of Los Angeles.

The suspects struck people wearing high-end watches, specifically Rolex watches. Neighborhoods included: Mar Vista, Venice, Mid-Wilshire, the Melrose Shopping District, Culver City, West Hollywood, and Beverly Hills.

On March 11, detectives from the Wilshire and Pacific Areas arrested two individuals involved in the Rolex thefts who are believed to be part of an organized crew responsible for committing the series of robberies. One Rolex watch was recovered and returned to its owner. Detectives continue to actively pursue multiple leads in an effort to apprehend additional suspects.

The names of the suspects and evidenced retrieved have not yet been released to the public as the investigation is still underway.

The LAPD is alerting the community take the following precautions to reduce the risk of becoming a victim:

Always be alert to your surroundings and the people around you.

Try to stay in well-lit areas.

Don’t walk alone at night and always avoid areas where there are few people.

Be careful when people stop you for directions. Always reply from a distance, and

never get too close to the car.

If you feel you’re being followed, walk to a well-populated area.

Don’t resist. Give up your property, don’t give up your life.

Report the crime to the police. Try to describe the attacker accurately.

Your actions can help prevent others from becoming victims.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents are asked to contact Wilshire Robbery Detectives B. Romero, Serial No. 36287, and S. Villatoro, Serial No. 40882 at 213-922-8266. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to (323) 846-6553 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.