BEVERLY HILLS—Los Angeles County is still weighing rather to allow the reopening of indoor shop operations for hair salons, as Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer and the Board of Supervisors discussed under new state guidelines on Tuesday, September 1.

Ferrer and the Board of Supervisors met and discussed reopening of salons in Los Angeles County, but no decision was made. The state of California’s new guidelines will allow the reopening of such facilities.

Any change to the county’s guidelines will be announced Wednesday, according to the county’s Department of Public Health. L.A. County is in Tier 1 “widespread” in California’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” as of September 1, based on its rate of new cases and positivity.

Eric Taylor, the owner of Beverly Hills’ Salon Republic, has been asking for salons’ to reopen via social media/fundraising platforms and organized a protest around Beverly Hills on August 12 and August 24. Upon the renewal of the state’s reopen guideline on August 28, he expressed his disappointment with LA county officials’ decision not to allow salons to reopen. He added “Ventura and San Diego Counties ARE allowed to open on Monday.”

The Professional Beauty Federation of California has pushed for salons to open indoor services, with the movement #OpenSalonsNow campaign. They issued a statement to Governor Gavin Newsom’s office on August 28, criticizing his administration.

“Even though his Administration has been working on this tiered reopening schema for weeks, there were no public hearings. No legislative deliberations. No regulatory adoption process. And no acknowledgement of the high standards of licensure set by his own State Board of Barbering & Cosmetology,” reads the statement.

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health commented that they will need to review new guidelines before any changes are made in Los Angeles County. They reported 45 new deaths and 840 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 1.