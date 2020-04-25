LOS ANGELES- The Los Angeles Dodgers surprised customers at a Smart & Final Extra! Store in South Los Angeles by paying for their groceries on April 23.

Shoppers at the Smart and Final located at 9850 S. Laurel St were surprised by the boys in blue who paid for groceries during the first hour of the store being open, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.. The time slot is specifically for those individuals who are considered to be 60 years and older, expectant mothers, those with disabilities and first responders amid the coronavirus crisis.

Although the team agreed to pay for groceries for the shoppers who were present during the hour slot, they continued to purchase groceries for shoppers for about an additional hour once the general public was allowed to enter the store at 7 a.m.

Smart & Final is the official grocery partner for the Dodgers.