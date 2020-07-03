LOS ANGELES—Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a new plan for public libraries on Thursday, July 2 giving clearance to 18 libraries across Los Angeles to offer curbside pick-up and drop-off services.
Currently, 78 of the Los Angeles Public Libraries (LAPL) have remained closed due to the novel coronavirus, but with the “Library-To-Go” initiative, select locations can partially reopen. The full list of locations are:
Arroyo Seco Regional Branch
Central Library
Echo Park Branch
Exposition Park Regional Branch (beginning July 7)
Fairfax Branch (beginning July 7)
Junipero Serra Branch
Los Feliz Branch
Mar Vista Branch
Northridge Branch
Panorama City Branch (beginning July 7)
Pio Pico-Koreatown Branch
San Pedro Regional Branch
Sherman Oaks Branch (beginning July 7)
Silver Lake Branch (beginning July 7)
Studio City Branch
Sylmar Branch
Westwood Branch
Woodland Hills Branch
The mayor stated in his press release that “Our libraries are anchors of academic achievement and lifelong learning — and by bringing curbside pickup to these beating hearts of our communities, we will reopen doors of creativity, discovery, and imagination for all of us.”
Patrons can visit lapl.org to view the online catalog for their areas and from there they can place a hold on books, book an appointment for pick-up and then enjoy the book. In order to ensure safety for all clients and staff, when a book is returned, they will be isolated for three days before returning back to their sleeves on the shelves.
Face masks are required in times of pick-ups and drop-offs.