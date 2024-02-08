BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills posted on its website on February 7 that the 39th Annual Los Angeles Marathon “Stadium to the Stars,” presented by ASICS, will take place Sunday, March 17. Athletes from all 50 states and more than 67 countries will race through the streets of Beverly Hills for miles 16 and 17 before ending at the Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

Major road closures and parking restrictions on the day of the event, March 17 from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include:

-Doheny Dr. closed from North Santa Monica Blvd. to Burton Way

-Burton Way closed from Doheny Dr. to South Santa Monica Blvd.

-South Santa Monica Blvd. closed from Rexford Dr. to Rodeo Dr.

-Rodeo Dr. closed from South Santa Monica Blvd. to Wilshire Blvd.

-Wilshire Blvd. closed from Rodeo Dr. to South Santa Monica Blvd.

-South Santa Monica Blvd. closed from Wilshire Blvd. to Moreno Dr.

There will be a detour in effect on the western border of Beverly Hills at Wilshire Boulevard and North Santa Monica Boulevard, as well as at Moreno Drive and South Santa Monica Boulevard until 6 p.m. Access to all local businesses will be maintained.

The Beverly Hills Police Department and message boards will direct vehicles around the marathon route. Wider regional closures for the route will be in effect from as early as 3 a.m. until 6 p.m.

On the day of the marathon, from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., any questions regarding street closures in the region can be directed to the Beverly Hills Hotline by dialing (310) 550-4680.