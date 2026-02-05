BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on Wednesday, February 4 that the 41st Annual Los Angeles Marathon “Stadium to the Stars,” presented by ASICS, will take place Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Athletes from all 50 states and more than 67 countries will race through the streets of Beverly Hills for miles 16 and 17 before ending at the Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

Major road closures and parking restrictions on Sunday will be in effect in Beverly Hills from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include:

-Doheny Drive closed from North Santa Monica Boulevard to Burton Way

-Burton Way closed from Doheny Drive to South Santa Monica Boulevard

-South Santa Monica Boulevard closed from Rexford Drive to Rodeo Drive

-Rodeo Drive closed from South Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard

-Wilshire Boulevard closed from Rodeo Drive to South Santa Monica Boulevard

-South Santa Monica Boulevard closed from Wilshire Boulevard to Moreno Drive

There will be a detour in effect on the western border of Beverly Hills, at Wilshire Boulevard and North Santa Monica Boulevard, as well as at Moreno Drive and South Santa Monica Boulevard until 5 p.m. Access to all local businesses will be maintained.

For access to the 10 Freeway, drivers are advised to take Wilshire Boulevard heading east to Robertson Boulevard To access the 405 Freeway, drivers are advised to go west on Olympic Boulevard.

On the day of the marathon, from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., questions regarding Beverly Hills street closures can be directed to the Beverly Hills Hotline by dialing (310) 550-4680. For more details visit lamarathon.com or www.beverlyhills.org/marathon.