MALIBU—On Wednesday, February 4, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Station posted on their Facebook page a reminder to residents that they can schedule a live video meeting with a deputy sheriff to report certain non-emergency crimes or to ask law enforcement-related questions.

This convenient option means:

-Less time waiting in our lobby

-A faster, easier reporting process

-Deputies staying available to respond quickly to emergencies

Schedule a Virtual Deputy appointment today via: https://lasd.org/malibu-lost-hills/.

The service is NOT intended for incidents requiring an immediate response from law enforcement or to file a public complaint.

If an immediate law enforcement response is needed, call 911 for life threatening emergencies or contact Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station via phone at (818) 878-1808.