WEST HOLLYWOOD—On July 8, travel magazine Travel + Leisure published its annual “World’s Best” list: a chart featuring hotels that have been nominated by the publication’s readers. The Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood came second on a list of the “Top 15 City Hotels in Greater Los Angeles,” a sub-section of the World’s Best leaderboard.

Travel + Leisure readers had until March 2, 2020 to complete the 2020 World’s Best Awards survey. At that point of time, many stay-at-home orders had not been issued, so the magazine notes that “the results reflect our readers’ experiences before the pandemic.”

The Kimpton La Peer Hotel is located within West Hollywood’s Design District, in what is reportedly Los Angeles’s “most walkable neighborhood.” It contains over 100 guest rooms which “reflect the trendsetting tastes” of the hotel’s surroundings. Furnishings range from original artwork and white oak herringbone floors to deep-soaking tubs in select rooms.

There are just eight suites, which each span between 450 to over 1,000 square feet. The Penthouse Suite is described as “a journey for the senses;” it is 1,400-square-feet-large, 200 square feet of which are occupied by a private terrace. Bath butler and personal training services are both offered. If the Penthouse Suite—which can host events for up to 100 people—is booked with other rooms for a group stay, the Kimpton La Peer Hotel can offer the entourage a full hotel wing.

The hotel’s facilities include an outdoor pool, a courtyard bar, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apart from custom picnic basket creation and professional hair-styling, the Kimpton La Peer Hotel also offers services like 24-hour in-room dining and overnight laundry and dry cleaning.

The hotel’s final score by Travel + Leisure was 95.62. View the full list of the Top 15 City Hotels in Greater Los Angeles at travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/hotels-in-los-angeles.