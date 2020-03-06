CALIFORNIA—Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s Husband David Lacey, confronted protesters outside their Granada Hills home Monday morning, March 2. Mr. Lacey pointed a firearm at Black Lives Matters Activists telling them to leave his property.

“Get off of my porch. I will shoot you … I don’t care who you are … We’re calling the police right now,” Lacey said as he was pointing a small handgun at the group of protesters. The incident was caught on video.

Officers were dispatched to the residence in the 17900 blocks of Mayerling Street at 5:45 a.m. When police arrived on the scene there was no report of injuries or fatalities.

During an interview with The Guardian, Melina Abdullah from Black Lives Matter said after the incident occurred, “We were shocked. We were extremely polite. We are clearly peaceful folks. She knows who we are. We’ve never engaged in any violence against her.”

Black Lives Matters is a group is a non-paid international activist movement, formed on July 13, 2013, and led by the African American community. The organization fights against violence and racism towards African American people.

Abdullah and other activists began protesting outside Jackie Lacey’s office. The group felt that Lacey has done little to address police violence against the African American community while disproportionately prosecuting crimes that involved African Americans. When Lacey refused to speak with them outside her office the group decided to confront Lacey at her Granada Hills home.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey addressed questions regarding the incident at her home at a news conference Monday, March 2, 2020. Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey leads the largest local prosecutorial office in the nation.

Written by Anita Brown and Christianne McCormick