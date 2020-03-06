SANTA MONICA- A man was stabbed after a confrontation between Expo Line passengers and four minors on March 3.

On Tuesday night, two couples are said to have boarded the train along with a grocery cart full of alcohol and allegedly became aggressive after a female passenger began filming them, reported to be due to precaution. The couples began to scream at her and confronted her.

The situation is said to have escalated further once the train came to a stop at the Bundy station in Santa Monica. It is reported that there were punches and kicks thrown around, resulting in one man suffering a broken finger and another man suffered a stab wound to his leg. Details on the condition of the man who was stabbed were not available, including his name or age.

According to Metro officials, crime on L.A. County Metro buses and rail systems has decreased by 14% over the last five years. Further details on the four individuals taken into custody were not immediately available.