LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Division detectives are investigating a hit and run traffic collision that injured a Department of Transportation Officer they revealed on Tuesday, June 6.

The LAPD reported on May 12, at around 7 p.m., a Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) Officer was conducting traffic control at Flower Street and Olympic Boulevard and directed the driver of a newer model Mercedes-Benz C-Class, with a Texas license plate, that was travelling westbound on Olympic Boulevard, to stop.

As the LADOT Officer was directing other traffic, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz disregarded the officer’s direction and proceeded to drive forward. That driver struck LADOT Officer as she drove through the intersection and failed to stop to render aid and identify herself. The female driver fled westbound towards Figueroa Street.

The LADOT Officer sustained minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital. The driver is described as a Black female and is 20 to 30-years-old.

On April 15, 2015, the Los Angeles City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $5,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Drivers are reminded if they are involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves. The public is also reminded that as pedestrians, they should exercise caution when crossing streets, obey traffic lights, cross within marked crosswalks, and obey the rules of the road.

Video of the hit-and-run vehicle is posted on Central Traffic’s social media accounts: YouTube “LAPD Central Traffic,” Twitter @LAPDCTD24, Instagram @LAPD_CTD_24.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Detectives at 213-833-3713, or email at 31480@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.