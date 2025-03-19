WEST HOLLYWOOD—On March 18, the city of West Hollywood announced that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) water connection project is taking place on Santa Monica Boulevard between N. Croft Avenue and N. La Cienega Boulevard starting Wednesday, March 19 to Friday, March 21 between the hours 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

LADWP crews will conduct a water connection project impacting westbound lanes of Santa Monica Boulevard between N. Croft and N. La Cienega. Drivers may experience partial lane closures during work hours. City staff and Parking Enforcement personnel will monitor the situation, and Parking Enforcement will assist with traffic control, if needed.

