PACIFIC PALISADES—On Sunday, July 9, at approximately 1:19 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of an injured hiker.

“Pacific Palisades: LAFD Air Ops located the 64yo male hiker with a non-life-threatening injury and due to the location (approx. 2-mile hike by ground firefighters) will conduct a hoist operation to retrieve the patient and transport to the hospital,” the LAFD stated on its website in a press release.



According to reports, the location of the trail the hiker was trekking was due north of Will Rogers State Park. The hiker’s name has not been released to the public.