HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Sunday, May 19, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled a fire at an abandoned hotel at 1624 Schrader Blvd. The LAFD was alerted of the blaze at 3:15 a.m.

The fire was categorized as a Major Emergency at 4:15 a.m. A total of 126 LAFD firefighters were assigned to battle the blaze with heavy fire in the sub-floor/basement, both above ground floors and attic of a vacant and abandoned two-story hotel. There were no reports of any injuries.

It took 98 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish heavy fire in the sub-floor/basement, both above ground floors and attic of a vacant and abandoned two-story hotel. The cause of the fire is under investigation. LAFD Public Information Officer – Firefighter David Ortiz arrived on the scene to address the media at 5:20 a.m.