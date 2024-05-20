SANTA MONICA—On Sunday, May 19, the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News via email that a bomb squad call out was made to authorities.

At approximately 4 p.m., the city of Santa Monica’s Police/Fire Dispatch Center received a call reporting the discovery of what an individual believed to be bomb-making materials found while cleaning a deceased relative’s home.

Before contacting the police, the caller placed the items in their vehicle and began to drive to the Santa Monica Police Station. Officers responded to the vehicle in the field, stopping near 5th and Colorado, where they confirmed the suspicious items. They immediately contacted the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad.

As a precaution, nearby buildings in the area were evacuated, and streets were closed while the Bomb Squad rendered the materials safe. There were no injuries or direct threats to public safety.

Information related to the incident was provided to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The area in question was cleared. The SMPD are not providing any additional details at this time. The public is informed to always report any suspicious activity by contacting 9-1-1.