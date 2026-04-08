HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Tuesday, April 7, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled a fire at The Magic Castle. The fire was reported at 5:28 p.m. at 7001 W. Franklin Avenue. The three-story Victorian home, doing business as The Magic Castle, had a fire in the attic.

First-arriving companies were in offensive mode, coordinating roof ventilation, fire suppression, and salvage operations on the third floor. No injuries were reported, but paramedics assessed several people on scene.

By 6:09 p.m., roof work on the structure was identified as a possible cause of this fire. The building cleared of all occupants and no injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished in 41 minutes with 68 firefighters working on scene.

Firefighters continued operations for salvage and smoke removal and remained on scene for full overhaul of the fire damage.