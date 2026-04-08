BEVERLY HILLS/BENEDICT CANYON—On Tuesday, April 7, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled a fire in the Beverly Crest region. The fire was reported at 4:36 p.m. at 351 N. Delfern Drive.

The fire suppression efforts continued in defensive mode on the home, firefighters worked to protect nearby exposed structures. One LAFD firefighter in fair-to-serious condition was transported from scene with a medical issue.

With 3 hours and 45 minutes on the incident clock, IC strategically reinitiated offensive mode where it is safe, in order to allow better access to any remaining fire in the structure. One additional LAFD firefighter was treated on scene for signs of heat exhaustion.

By 5:50 p.m., the fire was extinguished after 4 hours and 5 minutes. Firefighters continued to cool hotspots particularly in the composition roof tiles. Extended overhaul operations are expected to last several hours. The cause of the fire has not been disclosed to the public.