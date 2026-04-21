WESTWOOD—On Monday, April 20, the LAFD battled an apartment fire in Westwood. The fire was reported at 4:01 p.m. at 1250 S Midvale Avenue. TF37 on scene reported a 4-story apartment building over 1 sub-floor parking with smoke showing. Fire attack teams confirmed a surface fire on the roof. Approximately 40 LAFD personnel were on scene.

Knockdown of the fire transpired at 4:19 p.m. Fire attack teams confirmed a surface fire on the roof and quickly used a drop bag operation to get hose lines in place for control and extinguishment of the fire. There were no reported injuries during the blaze. The cause of the fire has not been disclosed to the public.