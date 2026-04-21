BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, April 20, the LAFD battled a fire inside a high-rise building in Beverly Crest. The fire was reported at 6:49 p.m. at 321 S. San Vicente Blvd.

LF61 on scene of a 13-story residential high rise building under construction with scaffolding. Fire was showing from the second floor and smoke showing from the Charlie side of the building. San Vicente IC requesting 2 additional taskforces. Rapid Intervention Group established and building and safety were notified.

The fire was extinguished at 7:15 p.m. Approximately 66 LAFD personnel were on scene to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no reports of any injuries.