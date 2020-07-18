MALIBU—On Thursday, July 16 The Los Angeles Fire Department battled a brush fire and structure fire in the Malibu area.

Around 12 p.m., the LAFD received reports of smoke visible one mile away from the 21800 block of Azurelee Drive. Originally thought to be a brush fire, firefighters arrived at a two-story residence with a garage on fire. The response was downgraded from the full first alarm brush assignment to a structure fire response.

The fire, nicknamed the Rambla incident, was extinguished within half an hour with no injuries reported.

Firefighters were called to Pacific Coast Highway at 20790 Rockpoint Way around 1 p.m., after reports of smoke visible miles away. Firefighters arrived at the scene and reported a half-acre brush fire with light to medium fuel sources with winds from the southeast. At the time, the LAFD reported no structures were threatened.

Nicknamed the Rock Fire, the blaze transitioned into heavier fuel sources with the potential to burn 20 acres and one structure threatened. Firefighter choppers soon began making drops to help the fight the blaze. Within 30 minutes, forward progress of the now 1.5-acre fire had been stopped, with the fire 20 percent contained.

At 2:47, theLAFD tweeted confirmation that the Rock Fire was 100 percent contained, and a cleanup effort had begun with no injuries reported.

The cause of both fires is currently unknown and still under investigation.

Brush fires play an increasingly pertinent risk to Malibu as fire season is in full effect. The 2018 Woolsey Fire destroyed over 1,500 structures and burned nearly 100,000 acres of land after beginning with a brush fire.

LAFD Air Operations shared an aerial image on Twitter of the Rock Firewater drops.