WOODLAND HILLS- On Saturday, June 26, at approximately 11:41 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the 6000 block of North Randi Avenue in Woodland Hills, for a structure fire in a three-story apartment complex.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke throughout the second floor of the building. “Firefighters located the involved unit, which had a contents fire in one room, and quickly extinguished the flames,” LAFD Spokesmen Brian Humphrey said in an official announcement.

It took firefighters around 18 minutes to fully extinguish the flames. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.