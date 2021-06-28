UNITED STATES—On Saturday, June 26, Donald J. Trump hosted a Save America Rally at the Lorraine County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio to support his former advisor Republican Max Miller who is running against Rep. Anthony Gonzales for Ohio’s 16th Congressional District.

According to Miller, he is running on an America First platform to oust Gonzales who was 1of the 10 Republicans to vote to impeach former President Trump for the insurrection that happened on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The event brought included conservatives such as Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was unable to attend the rally due to prior engagements.

On his way in, attendees threw hats for Trump where he talked at length about immigration and the conditions at the border being handled by the Biden administration.

Gonzales publicly blamed Trump for the U.S. Capitol riots. Trump condemned Gonzales publicly suggesting that Gonzales may not really be a true Republican.

“He’s a grandstanding rhino, not respected in DC, who voted for the unhinged, unconstitutional illegal impeachment. That’s not the reason I’m doing this, but I just thought that it was a character trait that was not good. He’s a sellout. He’s a fake Republican and a disgrace to your state,” said Trump.

The Gonzalez campaign indicated that former Trump aide, Miller was, “unfit for office,” and told Fox News that, “While Max was being an errand boy, fetching the President Diet Cokes and laboring over which music to plat at campaign rallies, Anthony Gonzalez has been serving his constituents and focusing on issues that matter to the people of Northeast Ohio.”

Prior to the rally, at 9 a.m., Trumbull County Republican Party’s Monthly breakfast was held with Miller as their guest speaker. Tickets sold for $15 each.

Voters in the state of Ohio voted 53.27 percent for Trump who took 18 Electoral College votes in 2020 after also winning the state in 2016. Biden earned 45.24 percent of the vote, which is a margin of 8.03 percent.