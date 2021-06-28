SHERMAN OAKS- On Friday, June 25, at approximately 10:13 a.m. the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the 5000 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard in Sherman Oaks for a structure fire in an apartment complex.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed one unit with fire on the first occupied floor of a four-story apartment complex. The fire was being held in check by the fire sprinkler system.

“A properly functioning fire sprinkler held flames in check within the kitchen area of one unit on the 1st occupied floor of a 92-unit, 77,880 square-foot four-story apartment building (3 occupied floors over parking), allowing the first arriving 22 LAFD Firefighters to shepherd building residents to safety while their colleagues quickly extinguished the fire” LAFD Spokesmen Brian Humphrey said in an official announcement.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.