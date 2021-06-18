HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Thursday, June 17, the late Grammy Award winner, Ermias Joseph Asghedom, known to the world as hip-hop Rapper and Businessman Nipsey Hussle, was selected along with 38 other celebrity honorees to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for 2022.

Additional Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees include Black Eyed Peas, DJ Khaled, Ashanti, Black Eyed Peas, George Clinton, Ashanti and Motown’s Martha Reeves of Martha & the Vandellas, receiving stars include the late Carrie Fisher, Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Ewan McGregor, Jason Momoa, Tracee Ellis Ross, Norman Reedus, Jean Smart, Ricky Gervais.

The dates of the ceremonies have not been released.

In 2005 Nipsey released his first mixtape Slauson Boy Volume 1 and was later signed to Cinematic Music Group and Epic Records. In 2018 Nipsey released his debut album, “Victory Lap” the album was nominated for best rap album at the 2019 Grammy Awards Show, and in 2019 he won A BET Award for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. In 2020, he won Best Rap Performance for his album Racks in the Middle He.

Nipsey was born on August 15, 1985, in Los Angeles, at the age of 33. Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on March 31, 2019. His funeral services commenced on April 19, 2019. Family and friends, including his wife; actress Lauren London, and their 2 sons, mourned the loss of Nipsey.