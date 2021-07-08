PACIFIC PALISADES- On Thursday, July 8, at approximately 3:49 a.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of North Paseo Miramar in Pacific Palisades.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a one-story hillside home with heavy fire showing. All occupants were out of the home, but firefighters had trouble reaching all pockets of the fire due to the instability of the structure and hillside location.

It took 78 firefighters about one hour and 43 minutes to fully extinguish the flames. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from extending into the adjacent brush.

LAFD Urban Search and Rescue and LA Dept of Building and Safety evaluated the structure for shoring needs and occupancy determination. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.