LOS FELIZ — The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to and extinguished an apartment building fire at around 5:05 a.m. on Friday, October 16, located at 4646 Los Feliz Blvd. No injuries have been reported.

According to Brian Humphrey of LAFD, 80 Firefighters extinguished the flames, which were “confined to the attic” of the building. The structure is a four-story, 64,160 square-foot apartment building with 78 units with one floor of subterranean parking.

Crews managed to prevent the flames from entering any of the 78 apartment units and took approximately 38 minutes to fully extinguish them, according to LAFD.

Los Feliz Boulevard was closed between Vermont Avenue and Rodney Drive until further notice — it is unclear if the segment of the boulevard has been reopened.

Humphrey confirmed to Canyon News that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

On Monday, October 12, LAFD fought a one acre brush fire near Griffith Observatory also in the Los Feliz area.