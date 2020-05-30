HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Wednesday, May 27, a fire broke out in the residential area of Hollywood Hills.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called at 10:30 a.m., when the house, which is situated on the 3100 block of North Hollyridge Drive, caught fire.

The firefighters walked into the house situated on a hill. The only way to reach the house is a steep and narrow road, which made it difficult for the firefighters to bring their heavy-duty equipment.

The struggle with the fire lasted for 72 minutes. The houses built in the area are located close together. LAFD’s biggest concern was the spread of the fire to other homes in the vicinity, if not gotten under control quickly enough.

The three-story house was built on stilts, making it structurally unsound. The stability of the foundation was a cause of concern for the LAFD, especially when it was engulfed in flames.

The firefighters were on the roof, as the floors below caught fire, fire coming up would have had disastrous consequences.

There were no injuries and the fire was brought under control in over an hour. The cause of the fire is still unknown.