HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Sunday, April 7, the Los Angeles Fire Department helped rescue a jumper in Hollywood. The incident was reported at 12:13 p.m. at 1086 N. Street Andrews Pl.

Firefighters were on scene working with the Los Angeles Police Department to assist with a man on a power pole with possible psychological crisis.

Firefighters are attempting to set up a rescue air cushion for rescue purpose. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power were on scene as well to assist with power shutoff for safety concerns for the individual. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.