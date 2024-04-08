MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced they are inviting the community to join a Special Meeting and Work Session of the City Council scheduled for Wednesday, April 10 aimed at providing residents with a comprehensive understanding of the revenue sharing agreement in the context of the ongoing school district separation efforts.

The city reported on its website that the Special Meeting and Work Session will serve as an opportunity for residents to gain insights into the revenue sharing agreement and its implications for the community. The session will focus exclusively on providing details and fostering discussion among Malibu residents and community stakeholders. The Santa Monica-Malibu School District (SMMUSD) will host community workshops for residents of Santa Monica, in addition to joint sessions in May that will be co-hosted by SMMUSD and Malibu.

Throughout the April 10 Work Session, key guiding principles will be emphasized, including equity, fairness, and local control in education. By upholding these principles, the City remains committed to ensuring that decisions regarding educational policies are made with the best interests of the community in mind.

The Special Meeting and Work Session will feature presentations, discussions, and opportunities for residents to ask questions on the revenue sharing agreement. By fostering open communication and collaboration, the city hopes to empower residents to play a role in the school separation process.

All interested residents are invited to attend the Special Meeting and Work Session and participate in the discussion at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers at Malibu City Hall (23825, Stuart Ranch Rd, first floor). Viewing and commenting instructions for remote participation will be posted with the meeting agenda in advance on the website.

A second workshop will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m. Details regarding the second workshop location will be provided in a subsequent announcement.

For more details on Malibu’s school separation efforts contact Deputy City Manager Alexis Brown at 310-456-2489, ext. 300, email abrown@malibucity.org, or visit the Malibu Unified webpage.