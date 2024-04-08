HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Saturday, April 6, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported at 8:25 a.m. they assisted with a technical rescue lower operation a 5555 W. Melrose Avenue.

Firefighters were assisting an unknown patient stuck on a catwalk who was unable get down. USAR personnel on scene establishing operation plan for possible technical rescue to assist one patient to the ground.

A total of 24 firefighters and USAR personnel on scene performed the technical rescue operation using a lowering technique with a rope system to assist one patient to the ground from a catwalk approximately 50 feet above ground level. The patient on the ground level was medically evaluated by LAFD paramedics. There were no additional details to report about the incident.