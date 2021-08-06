WEST HOLLYWOOD- On Thursday, August 5, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) activated a Silver Alert on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Hollywood Division, for at-risk missing person Izya Byk.

Izya was last seen on Thursday, August 5, around 9:15 a.m. in West Hollywood at the corner of Fountain Avenue and North Poinsettia Place. He was last seen wearing glasses, tan shoes, a green shirt and green jacket with black stripes, and a green baseball hat. He also walks with a cane. He is 92 years old, weighs about 180 pounds, and has brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.