HOLLYWOOD HILLS-On Monday, January 11, at approximately 3:31 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a brush fire at 6344 West La Rocha Drive in Hollywood Hills.

Upon arrival, fire personnel found approximately 1/4 acre burning slowly up a steep hillside. It took 39 minutes for 55 firefighters to stop all forward progress of the fire. The fire was held to less than 1.5 acres and no structures were threatened.

“Crews are working up the steep terrain and have hand lines in place 100% around the burn. No injuries reported. Firefighters will continue to mop up and address any remaining hot spots” according to Margaret Stewart of the LAFD.