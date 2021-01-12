STUDIO CITY-On Thursday, January 7, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the scene of a vehicle that had fallen approximately 15 feet down a hill. The incident occurred at 7863 West Mulholland Drive in Studio City around 6:07 a.m.

Response personnel found the car in a stable position resting 10 feet above a single-family dwelling. Two people were briefly trapped inside the vehicle and found to be ‘talking and awake,’ but the extent of their injuries was unknown, according to Margaret Stewart of the LAFD.

LAFD Heavy Rescue assisted in the response to remove the vehicle from the hillside. No other details were made available.