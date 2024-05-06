HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Sunday, May 5, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of down wires in the Hollywood region. At 2:05 p.m., the LAFD responded to 1086 N. St. Andrews Place where scaffolding (approximately 4 – 5 stories tall) was swept outward from the building by wind and was resting on wires on the north side of Santa Monica Boulevard.

The LAFD Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) specialists are on scene assessing the situation. Firefighters were keeping pedestrians and motorists out of the region due to the unstable scaffolding, which was not occupied. Motorists were advised to avoid the region as officials dealt with the downed wires. Santa Monica Boulevard would be closed between Wilton and Western Avenues. There were no reports of any injuries.