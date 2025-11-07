LOS ANGELES– Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama put on a show for the sell out crowd at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, November 5, as the Los Angeles Lakers survived to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 118-116.

Luka Doncic was a rebound shy of a triple double in this Western Conference showdown. His 35 points, 13 assists and 9 assists led them to their fifth straight win.

In his second year as Head Coach, Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick has instilled discipline and a vastly improved defense from last season.

The other international All-Star, Victor Wembanyama was outstanding driving to the rim, blocking shots and even displayed his silky shooting from beyond the arc. Scoring 19 points, including a slam dunk that is definitely one of the plays of the year.

Unfortunately, for the Spurs, he fouled out with 1:39 to play as Deandre Ayton scored 22 points and 10 crucial boards. Ayton is once again a star, like the promise he showed as a Phoenix Sun earlier in his career.

It was a seesaw battle all night, with both teams making numerous turnovers in this crazy game.

Doncic drilled a three pointer putting the Lakers up 113-112 with two minutes left in the game. A resillient effort by the Purple and Gold, who battled back from a nine point hole in the fourth quarter.

At a mark of 7-2, the Lakers have been one of the best teams in the association, even with LeBron Jammes out until mid November with sciatica.

Adding veteran Marcus Smart has sharpened the defense, Austin Reaves is is going to be an All-Star. Our X-factor is Rui Hachimura, he is one of those players who just makes the right decisions.

Whether he is sacrificing his body to draw a charge, or his improved outside shooting, Hachimura is one of reasons for the teams success.

Currently, the Lakers have an offensive rating of 117.7, which ranks fifth in the NBA. So, perhaps there are other, more important things to address or obsess over than pace.

While the Statement Edition Jersey is a sleek take on the classic purple uniform, it has a nostalgic retro style that would make a great Christmas present.

Fresh off a World Series victory, a number of Dodgers were back in LA and in attendance for Wednesday’s Lakers-Spurs showdown. It’s a Dodger town with Back-to-Back World Series champions.

“I ain’t gonna lie,” Ayton said postgame, “seeing the Dodgers, the champions, walk in here, they put a little pressure on me. I was a little nervous actually seeing them in person. I’ve been watching them through a glass all season.”

One player who is really impressive this season is Jake Laravia. The third year Forward is blossoming into a great player.

During a game last week, the Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards responded to the fans yelling,” who’s number 12?” Edwards threw his hands in the air and shouted back, “That’s what I’m saying! I don’t know!”

The secret is out.

The game got tense as the Lakers went up by one after a clutch 3-pointer from Luka. Wemby was then called for his sixth foul at the 1:39 mark. LA then went up by three after a pair of free throws from Ayton.

A costly turnover from Smart gave the Spurs the ball and the chance to either tie the game or win it with 1.2 seconds left.

With .2 seconds left, the refs called a foul on LaRavia, which put Champagnie at the free-throw line. He missed both, sealing the win for LA.

The Lakers’ next matchup is Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks at 5:00 PM.