PASADENA– Since 1982, the UCLA Bruins have called the iconic Rose Bowl home. However, challenges and new opportunities have forced the Bruins to think about a future that may not include the Rose Bowl.

The city of Pasadena on October 30, announced they are suing UCLA for allegedly trying to move its college football games from one of the sport’s most iconic stadiums in the Rose Bowl, to the bucolic and futuristic SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The 1,500 pound bear in the stadium is the empty seats. UCLA’s current lease runs through 2044.

The Rose Bowl is 26 miles from campus, and the Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) have struggled with attendance in recent years. This season, UCLA’s average attendance for its four home games is roughly 35,000.

Many universities have their football stadium on campus, or within close proximity. In addition, UCLA joined the BIG 10 Conference in 2024.

Everything about the Conference is in the name: BIG. Meaning big crowds, big expectations etc…

Being at the Rose Bowl on gameday sometimes feel lifeless. The passion, tradition and school spirit is nowhere in sight. How can UCLA blame their lack of success on a stadium?

The Rose Bowl is a scapegoat for the football program struggling. Our issues on the field have nothing to do with playing at the Rose Bowl.

SoFi Stadium opened in September 2020, is about 12 miles from UCLA’s campus and has a capacity of 70,240.

“This lawsuit arises in an era when money too often eclipses meaning and the pursuit of profit threatens to erase the very traditions that breathe life into institutions,” the suit claims. “Some commitments are too fundamental to be traded away.”

It’s sad to watch a Bruins game, in particular, the Goodyear blimp cam showing the fraction of a crowd in an empty stadium. This is unacceptable for such a legendary school as UCLA.

Earlier this season, the Bruins fired second-year coach DeShaun Foster and replaced him with interim coach Tim Skipper. They’ve also changed offensive and defensive coordinators this season.

With the optics looking this daunting for UCLA, some have suggested a change of scenery might rejuvinate the football team.

“The Grandaddy Of Them All, ” is still breathtaking and inspiring, and on New Year’s Day it remains the most prominent, and historic bowl in college football.

Yet at the same time, “The Grandaddy Of Them All ” has lost a bit of its luster due to the College Football Playoff, and the ever changing landscape of college football.

As a lifelong UCLA fan, playing their schedule anywhere else other than the Rose Bowl would be heartbreaking.

Pasadena officials and stadium representatives claim a potential move could cost Pasadena and its residents more than $1 billion in damages.

City officials said in the suit that taxpayers have funded more than $150 million in renovations with an additional $130 million in bonds that were recently refinanced for additional upgrades.

Whether its the Rose Bowl; a stadium that is rich with pride and tradition, or the new shiny state of the art one, its all about winning.

On Saturday night, UCLA welcomes Nebraska to the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is slated at 6:00 PM.