MALIBU—The city of Malibu is announcing a community advisory, that traffic will be impacted causing alternating lane closures beginning in September and lasting thru November for Southern California Edison (SCE) due to underground work for the following streets:

• Malibu Cyn (between Harbor Vista Dr. and Malibu Crest Dr.)

• Harbor Vista Dr. (between Malibu Cyn Rd. and the end of Harbor Vista Dr.)

• Cross Creek Rd. (between PCH and Fines Rd.)

Lane closures will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lanes on Malibu Cyn Rd. will be closed Fridays, between the hours, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lane closures on Malibu Cyn Rd. will begin after Labor Day.

Changeable Message Signs (CMS) will be installed on Malibu Cyn Rd. until the project is completed to advise drivers of the closures.

Homeowners living in the area have been notified by SCE and all are alerted to allow additional time for traffic delays or use alternate routes.