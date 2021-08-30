SANTA MONICA—Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in a press release to Canyon News that they arrested a suspect who broke into a home on Sunday, August 29. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of 7th Street about an in-progress burglary.

According to the call, the resident was able to see a male inside the detached garage through one of the garage’s windows.

When officers arrived on scene, they established a perimeter around the property and quickly detained a male who has been identified as suspect, Edgar Alexis Matias, 27, of Santa Monica, who was positively identified by the resident. He was arrested and booked for 459 PC – Burglary. A criminal history check revealed Matias had prior theft related arrests which include an arrest related to a burglary that occurred in Santa Monica on August 13.

Canyon News spoke to Lt. Flores via email who indicated on August 13 officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Nebraska to investigate a burglary at a commercial business under construction. Upon arrival, officers located shattered windows and a male, later identified as Edgar Alexis Matias, inside the property.

He appeared under the influence and was in possession of drug paraphernalia commonly used to smoke Meth.

“The case was presented to the DA’s office and it appears that they filed 1 count of 459 PC – Burglary and 594 PC – vandalism. According to county records he was released 8/17/21 on OR (Own Recognizance) with a court-date of 8/31/21,” said Lt. Flores.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-8451 or Santa Monica Department Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.