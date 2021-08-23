SANTA MONICA—Officers from the Santa Monica Police Department indicated on August 7 at about 2:30 a.m. to a call for service at the intersection of 2nd Street and Wilshire Avenue. The callers reported several people fighting in the middle of the street.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a victim in the 100 block of Wilshire Blvd. in front of 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, lying on his back with a significant injury to his head. A witness and friend of the victim told the officers that a group of males physically assaulted the victim, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness for a period of time.

The subjects involved were seen running north on 2nd Street from Wilshire Boulevard. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital where he remained and continues to be treated for the head injury.

SMPD Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the group of suspects involved in this incident. Based on camera footage obtained by detectives, there were up to seven subjects involved in the fight, with S-1 knocking the victim unconscious. It is believed that all involved individuals were patronizing bars in the area, possibly the Bungalow at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel before the fight.

Suspect Description:

S-1: Male, Black, 5 feet and 10 inches to 6 feet tall, 20-30 years old, 180-200 pounds, white long sleeve shirt, black pants.

Other Subjects Involved: Male, Black, 6 feet and 3 inches to 6 inches and 4 inches tall, 28-35 years old, 230-250 pounds, black shirt, black pants, white shoes, bald, facial hair.

The group of five additional males, including a Caucasian male, one light-skinned M/B or M/H, and others (unknown race).

Anyone with additional details pertaining to this incident and the subjects involved is asked to contact Detective Jacob Holloway with the Criminal Investigations Division 310-458-8934, email at Jacob.Holloway@smgov.net or Santa Monica Department’s Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.