CALIFORNIA—The Los Angeles Police Department South Traffic Division detectives reported on January 15 that they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision.

The LAPD reported on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at around 11:35 p.m., the victims were walking in a marked crosswalk westbound 94th Street at Vermont Avenue, when they were hit by a silver 2023 Kia Sorento, traveling northbound Vermont Avenue. The driver failed to stop and provide aid after striking the pedestrians and later abandoned the vehicle near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 90th Street, fleeing on foot.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the collision scene and pronounced a female dead at the scene and transported an adult male in critical condition to a local hospital. Both victims have not been identified and families have not been notified. The vehicle was impounded and secured as evidence.

Authorities are alerting drivers if involved in a collision, they are to pull over and stop, notify emergency services and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

On April 15, 2015, the Los Angeles City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund, which offers a reward up to $50,000 to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with details is asked to contact South Traffic Division, Detective Flannery and/or Detective Moreno, at 323-421-2500 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Monday through Friday. Anyone wanting to remain anonymous should contact the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.