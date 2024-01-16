IOWA—On January 15, at 7 p.m. Republicans went to their precincts to vote for their choice for President in the Iowa caucus. At 7:30, NBC declared former President Donald J. Trump the projected winner of the Iowa Caucus after he brought in more than double the votes of any other candidate. An estimated 130,000 voters came out in a winter storm to caucus for their favorite candidates.



On January 16, Ballotpedia reported the results of the caucus with Donald Trump winning 50.9 percent of the vote with 52,263 votes and 16 pledged delegates.



Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis came in second with 21.3 percent of the vote with 21, 857 votes and four pledged delegates.



Nikki Haley came in third with 19.1 percent of the vote, and four pledged delegates.



Vivek Ramaswamy carried 7.7 percent of the votes. Both he and Larry Elder have suspended their campaigns following the Iowa Caucus.



California’s radio show host, Elder appeared on Fox and Friends the morning of January 16. He reported that Trump came one vote short of having a MAGA win in all 99 precincts.



Trump began his victory speech by saying: “I think it’s time for our country to come together. We want to come together whether it Republican, or Democrat or liberal or conservative it would be so nice if we could come together and straighten out the world, and straighten out the problems, and straighten out all the death and destruction that we’re witnessing that’s practically never been like this. It’s so important. I want to make this a big part of our message. We’re going to come together. It’s going to happen, and it’s going to happen soon too.”



He thanked the many Senators, and Congressman present from all different states. He congratulated Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley on how well they did, and Kari Lake who was present won the Senator’s race in Arizona. He also congratulated Vivek for doing a great job, and said that “they all did,” calling his opponents all “very smart people,” and “very capable.”



He spoke highly of his family, “former First Lady, and possible future First Lady, Melania,” and his late mother-in-law who passed not too long ago for the love and care she gave their youngest son, Barron.



The former President introduced Iowa Senator, Brad Zaun who was the first person in the United States to ever endorse him. It was in 2015 before Trump decided to run. “I call him the Marlboro Man,” [for his good looks].



Zaun came to the stage from his caucus destination and said, “I am honored to be the first person in the United States to honor this guy, the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.” The crowd went wild.



… “So, we’re going to come together, we’re going to drill baby, drill, and we’re going to seal up the border,” Trump said to a cheering crowd. Right now we have an invasion of people, as many people are larger in number than New York state. It’s not sustainable. They’re coming from prisons, from countries no one has ever even heard of, and all over. They’re coming from insane asylums being emptied into our country, and there are terrorists.”



Trump cited a recent poll that indicated there were no terrorists that came over the border in 2019. In the current administration hundreds of terrorists, many known terrorists are coming into our country, “and nobody knows where they are. This is not a good thing. We are going to have to have a deportation level we have not seen in this country in a long time, since Dwight Eisenhower.”



Trump promised to fix the economy again citing that while President he had, “The best economy in the history of the nation, and now it isn’t. We have to stop inflation.” He also indicated that we’d be going back to paper ballots, voter IDs no mail-in ballots, and the election will be a one-day event.



Trump vowed, “Peace through Strength.” Speaking of Russia attacking Ukraine. “That would not have ever happened if I were President.”



The full speech may be viewed on all other major news networks and YouTube.



Fox News, NBC, and CNN reported the results of the 2024 Iowa Caucus. On January 15, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow announced during her Monday night show that the MSNBC network would not be airing Trump’s victory speech.