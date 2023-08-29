TOPANGA CANYON—Homicide detective with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Valley Bureau are investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead on Saturday, August 26. The LAPD reported that at 7:10 a.m., patrol officers with the Topanga Division responded to a call of a “man down” at the 21000 block of Erwin Street.

Officers arrived on scene to find a single male victim lying in the driveway of a nearby apartment complex. The victim sustained a gunshot to the chest. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. He is described as a Persian male of approximately 30-years-old. No information about a suspect in the case has been disclosed to the public.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact OVB Homicide at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls can be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone who wants to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.