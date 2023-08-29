WOODLAND HILLS—Agri Shahrian, 30 of Woodland Hills, was fatally shot over the weekend in Woodland Hills. His body was identified Monday, August 28, and police are pursuing an investigation.

On Saturday, August 26, police arrived at the 21000 block of Erwin Street at around 7:10 a.m. after receiving a report of a “man down.” According to the LAPD, “Responding officers located a single male victim down in the driveway of a nearby apartment complex. The victim had sustained a gunshot to the chest.”

Shahrian died at the scene. There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives at 818-374-9550, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.