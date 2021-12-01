TOPANGA/BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating two separate incidents involving flash mob thefts in which groups of suspects entered several stores in the 8500 block of Beverly Blvd. at the Beverly Center and grabbed merchandise without paying and fled the scene.

The LAPD indicated in a joint effort with community partners, they received leads that they are actively working in an effort to bring those involved in the Grand Theft to justice.

A second incident transpired at the Topanga Mall in which an organized group attempted to burglarize a Nordstrom store. During the incident, a security officer was sprayed with Bear Spray. Officers responded and there is an ongoing investigation and active search for the culprits involved. The LAPD has investigators at scene at both locations conducting follow-up investigations to identify, pursue and bring the suspects in these crimes to justice.

The LAPD will continue with high visibility patrols, conduct a thorough investigation and direct additional resources to deter additional criminal activity.

Both investigations are ongoing and anyone with information regarding these types of incidents is asked to contact the LAPD at1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may go to www.LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.