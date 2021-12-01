LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department has formed the Follow Home Task Force as a result of incidents transpired in early 2021, after the Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD), Robbery Special Section (RSS), identified an ongoing crime trend of follow home robberies. The formation transpired on November 17, with the focus of the Follow Home Task Force to assume follow home robberies and identify the associate crews of suspects.

The LAPD reported that the suspects target victims in Los Angeles, follow them, and commit the robberies as the victims go into isolated areas such as a parking lot or as they arrive home. As a result, RHD detectives began to track the various robberies that were being reported. Detectives noted that the victims were being followed from such places as Melrose Avenue, the Jewelry District of Los Angeles, and high-end restaurants and nightclubs from Hollywood and Wilshire Divisions. The victims were being targeted based on the high-end jewelry they were wearing or the high-end car they were driving.

In October, reality TV star Dorit Kemsley had her Encino home broken into and she was robbed of thousands of dollars in items. Kemsley was confronted by the suspects after they broke into her home.

On November 10, entertainment journalist and actor Terrence J was accustomed by several suspects who demanded him to get out of his vehicle after he arrived at his Sherman Oaks home. The actor refused and drove off, managing to flag down a California Highway Patrol Officer who contacted the LAPD. Authorities have not indicated if the two incidents are connected.

The goal is for suspects to be arrested, and the cases will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney or United States Attorney for filing consideration. On November 23, RHD detectives were notified of a homicide in Hollywood Division which started as a similar type robbery. RHD detectives responded to the location and assumed the investigation. The Chief of Police has directed the Chief of Detectives to immediately institute the Follow Home Task Force. The Follow Home Task Force which will be comprised of approximately 20 detectives from Robbery-Homicide Division and from other divisions throughout the Department.

The investigations are ongoing and anyone with details regarding these types of incidents is asked to contact the LAPD Follow Home Task Force at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may go to www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips.” Anyone has tips or videos / photos to RHDtipline@lapd.online.