HOLLYWOOD HILLS- On Monday, July 26, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced that their Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS) that occurred in Hollywood Division.

On Thursday, July 15, at approximately 11:20 a.m., LAPD officers responded to the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue to a radio call of a “man with a gun.” Upon arrival, officers saw a man walking on the sidewalk who matched the description of the suspect, holding what they believed was a firearm. The officers gave the suspect commands and the suspect turned to face the officers, while still holding the object, extended his arm at the officers, which resulted in an Officer-Involved Shooting.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Matthew James Sova.

The object was later determined to be a metallic butane lighter with a pistol grip handle. Additionally, a folding knife with the blade was also recovered at the scene.

The complete investigation will be reviewed by the Board of Police Commissioners, the Chief of Police, and the Office of the Inspector General to determine the accuracy of the investigation and whether the use of deadly force complied with LAPD’s policies.