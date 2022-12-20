HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department is alerting rideshare drivers of a scam used to steal from bank accounts while “borrowing” the driver’s phone. The LAPD reported that on October 24, the victim, a rideshare driver, responded to the suspect’s request for a ride in the Hollywood area.

After the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle, the suspect claimed he needed to change his ride destination and asked to borrow the victim’s cellular phone. When the suspect obtained the victim’s phone, he accessed the victim’s bank application and transferred money into his own account. The suspect erased the driver’s bank application, canceled the ride, returned the phone to the victim and exited the vehicle.

On November 28, a similar incident occurred in El Monte and is currently being investigated by the El Monte Police Department.

The Los Angeles Police Department is reminding rideshare drivers to always maintain control of their cellular phone and consider a stranger’s motivation when requesting to use or borrow their cellular phone.

Anyone who may have been a victim of such crimes are asked to contact their local police department to file a police report. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-247 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.