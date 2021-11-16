MELROSE—Detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division (RHD), Robbery Special Section, are asking for the public’s help in providing any details that would lead to the identification and arrest of suspects responsible for several follow home robberies.

The LAPD reported in early 2021, the Robbery-Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section, identified an ongoing crime trend of follow-home robberies. Suspects would target victims in Los Angeles, follow them, and then commit robberies as the victims were arriving home or to their business. As a result of this, RHD detectives began to track the various robberies that were being reported.

Detectives noted that victims were being followed from such places like Melrose Avenue, the Jewelry District of Los Angeles, high-end restaurants, and nightclubs from Hollywood and Wilshire Area. Victims were being targeted based on the jewelry they were wearing and/or the car they were driving.

To date, RHD detectives have identified over 110 incidents. In reviewing these reports and speaking with area detectives, it is clear not all these incidents are related, in terms of the same suspects committing these crimes. In October, reality TV star Dorit Kemsley had her Encino home broken into and she was robbed of thousands of dollars in items. Kemsley was confronted by the suspects after they broke into her home.

Last week, entertainment journalist and actor Terrence J was accustomed by several suspects who demanded him to get out of his vehicle after he arrived at his Sherman Oaks home. The actor refused and drove off, managing to flag down a California Highway Patrol Officer who contacted the LAPD. Authorities have not indicated if the two incidents are connected.

The conclusion of the incidents is based in part on the suspects background (in those cases where arrests have been made or suspects identified) and their gang affiliations. It should be noted that out of the 110 incidents being tracked, 107 involve suspects identified as Black males. In three of the cases, the suspects are identified as Hispanic males.

RHD identified and assumed the investigative responsibility of several series. In these series, at least six different Los Angeles street gangs have been identified.

The LAPD see the crimes as a trend, similar to the trend experienced a year or two ago with the “knock-knock” burglaries in which different crews/gangs participated in the same type of residential burglary.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact RHD at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may go to www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips.”