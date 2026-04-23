CALIFORNIA—Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department Devonshire Area announced on April 22 that it is asking for the public’s help in locating additional victims of a sexual assault suspect, who is a known sex offender.

On April 19, around 9:10 a.m., an elderly female victim was inside a business near Devonshire Street and Balboa Boulevard when the suspect approached her, pulled down her pants, grabbed her, and sexually assaulted her. The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

At 9:55 a.m., another elderly female victim was in the area of Forbes Avenue and Calahan Street when the suspect approached her and attempted to pull the victim’s pants down. The victim held on to her waistband and confronted the suspect. The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

At 10 a.m., another victim was walking near Lassen Street and Encino Avenue when the suspect approached from behind. The suspect grabbed and sexually assaulted her while recording the incident on his cell phone. The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

At 11:15 a.m., another victim was inside a food market near Vanowen Street and Corbin Avenue when the suspect approached from behind, grabbed her, and sexually assaulted her. The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

At 12:37 p.m., another victim was inside a food market near Mason Avenue and Sherman Way when the suspect approached her and pulled down her pants and underwear. The suspect recorded the victim on his cell phone and fled the scene.

At 3:20 p.m., another victim was in the restroom of a retail store near Corbin Avenue and Nordhoff Street when the suspect was observed using his cellphone to record her from under the stall. The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The incidents were captured on closed-circuit television, which investigators used to identify the suspect. The suspect has been identified as Damian Denzell Robinson, 29.

Robinson has a prior conviction for indecent exposure and lewd conduct, which requires him to register as a sex offender. Robinson is wanted for 243.4 of the California Penal Code (Felony Sexual Battery), along with multiple sexual offenses.

He is a Black male, standing 6 feet and 3 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white shirt, tan pants, blue/white Nike shoes, and eyeglasses.

Detectives from Devonshire Area are releasing Damian Robinson’s booking photo because investigators believe he may be responsible for additional, unreported sexual assaults. Anyone who was victimized by this suspect to contact the LAPD immediately. In addition, Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance with any information regarding these crimes.

Anyone with additional information regarding the matter may contact Devonshire Area Sexual Assault investigator, Detective II Danielle Tumbleson, at (818) 832-0609. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.