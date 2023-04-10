STUDIO CITY—The Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic Detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on April 6 at 8:30 p.m. on Laurel Canyon at Keswick Street in Los Angeles, CA, 91605.

They are seeking the public’s help to identify the driver of the vehicle (shown above). The truck is described as a two-tone blue older model pickup truck that is either manufactured by Nissan or Toyota. The driver pulled into an unspecified nearby parking lot nearby following. The incident caused damage to the front of the vehicle.

“[The] pickup truck was traveling southbound Laurel Canyon at Keswick Street when it ran the red light and hit a pedestrian who was walking inside a marked crosswalk. The pedestrian was pushing a small cart and got stuck on the truck causing the pedestrian to travel southbound colliding with the roadway. The driver of the truck continued traveling southbound on Laurel Canyon towards Saticoy Street without stopping to render aid to the pedestrian who was left on the roadway. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian in grave condition to a local hospital where she died,” the LAPD stated on their website.

The victim is described as a 55 year-old Hispanic female. Under the Hit-And-Run Reward Program Trust Fund, a reward of up to $50,000 is available to those who provide information that lead to the “offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction“

Anyone with information is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Davis, Serial No. 38353 at (818) 644-8032 or (818) 644-8000. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.